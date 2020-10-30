Nigeria: 21 School Children Die in Enugu Auto Crash

Enugu — At least 21 school children were killed in Enugu State when a trailed rammed into their school bus.

The Enugu Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ogbonna Kalu, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the crash occurred Wednesday evening at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

Daily Trust gathered that several other children, including roadside artisans and hawkers, were also seriously injured in the accident.

The FRSC boss said the number of those injured could not be confirmed as at the time of this report.

He noted that before the FRSC officials could arrive at the accident scene some parents had taken their children to various hospitals for treatment.

Kalu attributed the cause of the accident to a mechanical fault on the low bed trailer, which was involved in the crash with a 608 school bus conveying many pupils.

He said that the trailer developed a problem while moving on a sloppy and sharp bend and rammed into the school bus at Nkwo Awgu junction.

He said, "The school bus had 51 schoolchildren of Catholic Primary School, a driver and two teachers. Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties."

He described the incident as unfortunate and sympathised with the parents and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu for the loss.