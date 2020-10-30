Nigeria: 21 School Children Die in Enugu Auto Crash

30 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ede

Enugu — At least 21 school children were killed in Enugu State when a trailed rammed into their school bus.

The Enugu Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ogbonna Kalu, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the crash occurred Wednesday evening at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

Daily Trust gathered that several other children, including roadside artisans and hawkers, were also seriously injured in the accident.

The FRSC boss said the number of those injured could not be confirmed as at the time of this report.

He noted that before the FRSC officials could arrive at the accident scene some parents had taken their children to various hospitals for treatment.

Kalu attributed the cause of the accident to a mechanical fault on the low bed trailer, which was involved in the crash with a 608 school bus conveying many pupils.

He said that the trailer developed a problem while moving on a sloppy and sharp bend and rammed into the school bus at Nkwo Awgu junction.

He said, "The school bus had 51 schoolchildren of Catholic Primary School, a driver and two teachers. Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties."

He described the incident as unfortunate and sympathised with the parents and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu for the loss.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.