Tanzania: JPM Holds Massive Lead

THE ruling CCM candidate Dr John Magufuli swept into a substantial lead in the presidential election, according to early results from 94 constituencies released by October 29 evening.

By 8pm when the National Electoral Commission (NEC) continued giving updates on the presidential results as received from the electorates, Dr Magufuli, who celebrated his 61st birthday October 29, was leading by over 81 per cent.

He was followed by opposition Chadema presidential candidate, Mr Tundu Lissu, who had registered 15 per cent of all votes by that time.

The remaining 4 per cent was shared among other 13 presidential contestants including John Shibuda (ADA-TADEA), Mr Leopord Mahona (NRA), Mr Muttamwega Mgaywa (SAU), Ms Cecilia Mwanga (Demokrasia Makini), Yeremia Maganja (NCCR-Mageuzi) and Prof Ibrahim Lipumba (CUF).

Others are Mr Bernard Membe (ACT-Wazalendo), Ms Queen Sendiga (ADC), Mr Twalib Kadege (UPDP), Mr Philipo Fumbo (DP), Mr Hashim Rungwe (CHAUMMA), Mr Seif Maalim Seif (AAFP), and Khalfan Mazrui (UMD).

NEC Chairman, Judge Semistocles Kaijage (rtd) started announcing the presidential results from around 10am October 29, with a total of 264 constituencies nationwide.

Dr Magufuli who looked a clear favourite ahead of the polls, garnered majority votes in the majority of constituencies, beating his closest challenger Lissu by far.

In Njombe Urban, Magufuli received 30,134 votes while Lissu managed 5138 votes, while other results were as follows; Nsimbo Constituency (Dr Magufuli 50,327, Lissu 2141); Misungwi (Dr Magufuli 175,515, Lissu 1217); Sengerema (Dr Magufuli 62,529, Lissu 7,711); Mafia (Magufuli 13,917, Lissu 1812); Mpanda (Dr Magufuli 29,520, Lissu 8,369); Babati (Dr Magufuli 21,287, Lissu 3,799); Donge (Dr Magufuli 10,063, Lissu 345); Musoma Urban (Magufuli 27,777, Lissu 15984).

Kondoa Urban (Dr Magufuli 15469, Lissu 1399), Mahonda (Dr Magufuli 9834, Lissu 811), Bumbwini (Dr Magufuli 11,021, Lissu 1,077), Korogwe Urban (Magufuli 17,757, Lissu 2,845), Ileje (Dr Magufuli 30373, Lissu 5272), Makambako (Dr Magufuli 25,286, Lissu 4,847); Masasi Urban (Dr Magufuli 26,685, Lissu 9,601).

Mafinga Urban constituency (Dr Magufuli 17,117, Lissu 2,673); Makunduchi (Dr Magufuli 9,774, Lissu 718); Busega (Dr Magufuli 37,565, Lissu 7, 512); Bunda (Magufuli 16,008, Lissu 3,500), Hanang (Magufuli 61,041, Lissu 11, 141); Mwanakwerekwe ( Dr Magufuli 9,252, Lissu 2,135).

Mbeya Urban (Dr Magufuli 77,562, Lissu 34,287); Tumbe (Dr Magufuli 1, 952, Lissu 991); Madaba Constituency (Dr Magufuli 12,450, Lissu 1,267); Kahama Urban, (Dr Magufuli 167,480, Lissu 9,512).

Kibaha Urban (Dr Magufuli 37,323, Lissu 6,777); Konde (Dr Magufuli 1,786, Lissu 2,329); Micheweni (Dr Magufuli 2,915, Lissu 1,703); Bagamoyo (Dr Magufuli 26,203, Lissu 5,010); Longido (Dr Magufuli 64,928, Lissu 1,177); Bumbuli (Dr Magufuli 46,745, Lissu 2,373); Ngara (Dr Magufuli 76,956, Lissu 8,779).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kiembesamaki (Dr Magufuli 10,881, Lissu 1,402); Dimani (Dr Magufuli 13,595, Lissu 1,172); Fuoni (Dr Magufuli 7,843, Lissu 458).

The preliminary results gave reflections of opinion polls over Tanzania's presidential election released in Dar es Salaam early this month, which showed that the CCM presidential candidate Dr Magufuli is the most preferred aspirant.

The poll results indicated that 80 per cent of the participants in Mainland and 71 per cent in Zanzibar supported Dr Magufuli as Union presidential candidate.

The three-month study conducted by a Kenyan based Trends Dynamiques Consulting, showed that 80 per cent of the participants in Mainland were going to vote for Dr Magufuli, 18 percent for Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, while 2 per cent will vote for candidates from other political parties.