Tanzania: CCM Sweeps Legislative Seats

IN what can be described as a political tsunami, the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has recorded a historic win after winning a large number of parliamentary seats, including defeating candidates in opposition strongholds on Tanzania Mainland.

According to results from 146 constituencies until October 29 evening, CCM had emerged victorious in 145 constituencies with an exception of Mtwara Rural legislative seat that went to CUF candidate Shamsia Mtamba.

This year's General Election has proved to be a one-sided contest with the dominant ruling party CCM enjoying landslide triumph in the legislative contests, uprooting even opposition bigwigs and effortlessly conquering their strongholds.

The preliminary results that kept streaming from across the country, indicated that CCM was winning almost every single parliamentary seat.

In Njombe and Katavi Regions the ruling party emerged victorious in all the constituencies while in Singida Region seven out of eight parliamentary seats had been won by CCM.

In Songwe Region the ruling party had won all six constituencies.

Also until October 29 evening, CCM had also won five out of six constituencies in Shinyanga Region, eight of ten legislative seats in Mara Region, eight of twelve seats in Tanga Region and nine out of eleven constituencies in Morogoro Region.

In Mtwara Region CCM won all ten seats while in Dar es Salaam Region the party had won in four out of ten constituencies.

The trend was the same in Dodoma Region as CCM had already won three out of ten constituencies while in Arusha Region the ruling party has won five out seven constituencies.

In Iringa, CCM had won four out of seven constituencies while in Mbeya the ruling party had registered victory in five legislative seats out of eight.

CCM inflicted a heavy blow to opposition parties in Manyara after winning eight legislative seats in ten constituencies while in Lindi CCM won in five constituencies out ten.

Moshi Urban constituency which has been under opposition since the introduction of multiparty system for more than two decades ago went to the ruling party through its candidate Priscus Tarimo, who was declared a winner after garnering 31,169 votes, defeating his Chadema opponent Raymond Mboya who collected 22,555 votes.

CCM's Saashisha Mafuwe garnered 89,786 votes to win Hai parliamentary seat, defeating Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe who gained 27,684 votes while ACT - Wazalendo Party Leader Zitto Kabwe lost Kigoma Urban Parliamentary seat to CCM's Kilumbe Ng'enda who scored 27,688 votes against 20,600 votes.

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson was declared a winner for Mbeya Urban seat on CCM ticket after bagging 75,225 votes, defeating Chadema's Joseph Mbilinyi alias 'Sugu' who gained 37,591 votes.

CCM candidate, Mwita Waitara was declared a winner for Tarime Rural Parliamentary seat by garnering a total of 35,758 votes against his rival from Chadema Mr Heche John who scored 18,757 votes while Tarime Urban contestant through Chadema ticket, Ms Ester Matiko failed to retain the seat after losing it to her rival Michael Kembaki of CCM.

Tanzanian hip-hop artist Joseph Haule, alias Professor Jay, who won Mikumi parliamentary seat in the 2015 General Election on Chadema ticket, suffered defeat against CCM's Dennis Londo.

Haule secured 17,375 while Londo collected 31,411 votes. In Bunda Urban, CCM's Robert Maboto won the seat after scoring 31,129 votes against Chadema's Esther Bulaya who got 13,258 votes.

CCM has emerged victorious in other constituencies including Rombo where former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Adolf Mkenda amassed 48,122 votes, beating his rival Mr Patrick Asenga of Chadema who garnered 9,519 votes while the outgoing Rombo MP Joseph Selasini gained only 416 votes.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel, retained his seat in Siha constituency after garnering a total of 22,172 votes, beating Chadema candidate, Mr Elvis Mosi, who collected f 8,614 votes.

Ally Makoa from CCM emerged victorious in Kondoa Urban Constituency by garnering 15, 220 votes against 1,862 votes collected by his Chadema rival Salehe Kizota.

Hassan Selemani was declared a winner for Mtwara Urban Parliamentary seat after he collected a total of 22,411 votes followed by Abdullah Nachuma (CUF), who garnered 13,586 votes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Atashasta Nditiye of CCM has won Muhambwe Parliamentary seat in Kigoma by garnering 29, 837 votes against 15,248 collected by Felix Mkosamali while CCM candidate Keneth Nollo has won the Bahi constituency with 40,628 votes followed by Godfrey Job of Chadema who got 2,249.

Patrobas Katambi (CCM) has emerged victorious in Shinyanga Urban constituency by garnering 31,831 votes against his archrival Salome Makamba (CHADEMA) who garnered 16,608.

David Silinde has won the Tunduma legislative seat on CCM ticket with 43,276 votes against his rival Frank Mwakajoka of Chadema who gained 12,433 votes.

Constantine Kanyasu won Geita Urban seat by garnering 30,277 votes against 17,272 collected by Upendo Peneza of Chadema while Fredrick Lowassa was declared a winner for Monduli legislative seat after scoring 72,502 votes against his opponent Cessilia Ndosi of Chadema who bagged 4,637.

Prof Joyce Ndalichako won Kasulu Urban Constituency after securing 49,390 votes against Hamza Mtunu of ACT Wazalendo who managed 3,653 votes.