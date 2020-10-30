Tanzania: Big Loss for Opposition in Parliamentary Races

WEDNESDAY's General Election has apparently marked the end of an era for heavyweight opposition legislative parliamentarians after losing out to the ruling CCM party candidates.

According to the parliamentary results that are still tickling in, opposition bigwigs lost badly to their archirivals from the ruling party, ending their dreams of turning to the law making body next month.

Among the main casualties is Chadema Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe whose bid to retain his Hai legislative seat faltered at the hands of young politician, CCM's Saashisha Mafue.

Mr Mbowe, who in 2005 was Chadema's presidential flag-bearer, managed 27,684 votes and was well beaten by Mafuwe who garnered 89,786 votes.

Mr Mbowe, leader of the opposition camp in the previous 11th Parliament, had served the constituency for 15 years between 2000-2005, and 2010-2020.

Outspoken ACT Leader, Zitto Kabwe lost the Kigoma Urban parliamentary race to Kirumbe Ng'enda, while Joseph Mbilinyi surrendered his Mbeya Urban seat to Dr Tulia Ackson.

Other renowned opposition MPs who suffered defeats in the polls are; Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban), John Heche (Tarime Rural), Ester Matiko (Tarime Urban) Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban), Joseph Haule (Mikumi) and Gobless Lema (Arusha Urban).

CCM also ended Chadema's 25-year reign in Moshi Urban after its candidate Priscus Tarimo outshone Chadema's Raymond Mboya after fetching 31,169 votes against his rival's 22,555.

In Rombo, outgoing MP Joseph Selasini of NCCR Mageuzi finished second runner-up after securing only 416 votes, behind Patrick Asenga of Chadema, 9,519 votes, and Prof Aldof Mkenda from the ruling party who bagged 48,112 votes.

What was termed as a titanic 'political derby' between two-term Mbeya Urban MP, Mr Mbilinyi and Deputy Speaker Dr Ackson ended with the latter bulldozing the musician-cum-politician, after amassing 75,225 votes against 37,561.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chadema remained the main loser in the polls as they suffered another blow in Mara Region with three of its MPs in the previous parliament, Heche, Matiko and Bulaya were thoroughly beaten by CCM candidates.

In Tarime Rural Constituency, Mr Mwita Waitara for CCM won with 35,758 votes against defending MP Heche's 18,757. Ms Matiko lost out to Michael Kembaki of CCM, ending her 10-year tenure in the House.

Prior to her election as the MP for Tarime Urban for 2015/2020 period, Matiko was the Special Seats lawmaker in the 10th Parliament between 2010 and 2015 on Chadema ticket.

The Bunda Urban parliamentary race ended with Robert Maboto of CCM fetching 31,129 votes and Ms Bulaya's 13,258.

Joseph Haule, alias Professor Jay, a renowned Bongo Flava artist could not 'sing' his way back to the parliament after conceding defeat against CCM's Denis Londo, who bagged 31,411 votes against his rival's 17,375 in Mikumi.

Former Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo, vying on CCM ticket, wrestled out of the Arusha Urban legislative seat his main political rival, Mr Lema, who served the constituency between 2010 and 2020.

By October 29 evening CCM had lost only the Mtwara Rural constituency seat in Mtwara Region after the party's candidate, former cabinet minsiter Ms Hawa Ghasia lost at the hands of Ms Shamsia Mtamba from Civic United Front (CUF).