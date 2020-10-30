Tanzania: IGP Sirro Commends Calmness, Warns Violence Instigators

AS the announcing of election results continued, the Police Force has commended the continued calmness from the public from the time of voting, but warned whoever would think of inciting people to protest.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview, noting that serious measures will be taken against any person or group of people intending to cause a breach of peace in the country.

IGP Sirro urged the parties that have been quoted persuading people to go on the streets in the wake of seeking justice to resort to the right remedies.

"A person cannot be president, a parliamentarian or ward councillor by demonstrating, but rather through the ballot box. "Taking the matter to the streets is like going against the voters, who choose the people they wanted as their leaders," said IGP Sirro.

However, he applauded the public for maintaining peace and order during the voting process and during this time when the National Electoral Commission (NEC) continues to announce the results.

Elaborating, he, appealed to the public to continue being patient and calm during the entire period, when the country is still waiting for the National Electoral Commission to gather and announce presidential results.

Meanwhile, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Lazaro Mambosasa has confirmed that the situation in Dar es Salaam remains calm.

Mr Mambosasa noted that the police have not recorded any acts of violence in the city from the Election Day to date.

He recounted reports of some of the aspirants who have been inciting people to go on the streets to demonstrate because they were not satisfied with the results.

"People should ignore such kinds of calls of taking to the streets to demonstrate, because it is against the law. In fact, results are still being announced, why are they protesting," asserted SACP Mambosasa.

He cautioned the people on the consequences of unnecessarily marching in the streets, adding that whoever will attempt will meet them there and carry his/her own cross.