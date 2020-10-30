Tanzania: It's Mwinyi for Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared Chama Cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) Dr Hussein Mwinyi winner of the October 28, 2020 General Election with 76.27 per cent of all votes cast.

Announcing the presidential results, ZEC Chairman Chief Justice (rtd) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid said Dr Mwinyi garnered 380,402 out of the total 498,786 votes, beating by far his archirival Seif Sharif Hamad of ACT-Wazalendo, who managed 99,103 votes equivalent 19.87 per cent of all votes.

All the remaining 15 candidates got less than one per cent of the votes, with Chama Cha Kijamii's (CCK) Othman Rashid Khamis and CHADEMA's Said Issa Mohammed garnering 2,235 and 1,702 votes, respectively.

Civic United Front's (CUF) Mussa Haji Kombo came fourth with 1,428 votes, equivalent to 0.29 per cent of all votes while each of the other 13 candidates scored below 1,000 votes.

Mr Issa Mohamed Zonga on Sauti ya Umma (SAU) managed 102 votes, the least score of all candidates.

The ZEC Chairman congratulated the winner and all aspirants for the peaceful campaigns, voting and result announcement.

He particularly thanked the revolutionary government of Zanzibar for enabling the commission to conduct the election smoothly.

"We have succeeded in conducting this election because the government had adequately facilitated us...we received all the material and financial support as we needed," Justice Hamid appreciated.

Dr Mwinyi, speaking immediately after receiving his victory certificate, thanked the islanders for the huge trust they have bestowed upon him promising to repay them through proficient services.

He as well acknowledged his competitors in the presidential race, saying he had gained a lot from them.

"I will try my level best to work on the good things you were pledging to do...we are all building our one Zanzibar," he said.

The Zanzibar president-elect advised CCM members, supporters and fans to celebrate the victory but without bothering the losers.

"We have the right to celebrate but let us celebrate decently without irritating our competitors...we need them because there is no victory in the absence of competitors," Dr Mwinyi said.

Speaking on behalf of opposition candidate, Mr Juma Ali Khatib on ADA-TADEA congratulated the president elect and wished him all the best in his presidency.

"We congratulate you...leadership comes from God, and through the ballot boxes God has appointed you to lead Zanzibaris, we congratulate you," he said.

Security was tight here, with security forces patrolling the city streets as CCM members and fans gathered at Kisiwandui main office for the victory festivities.

Zanzibaris turned out in their thousands on Wednesday, bracing the morning downpour that pounded the city and its environs to cast votes.

Out of the 566,352 registered voters, 498,786 or 88.07 per cent of all eligible voters turned up to vote.