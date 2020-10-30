Nigeria: I'm in Govt to Serve, Not for Money, Says Obaseki

29 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said politicians must begin to prioritise the vehicle of governance to benefit the people, adding that political leaders must remain selfless for Nigeria to attain its full potential.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Obaseki said he was not in government to be famous or make money at the expense of ensuring development that will benefit the people.

The governor noted that there was need for a mechanism to be put in place to ensure transparency in government, noting, "Only few persons in government are held accountable for their decisions in government."

According to him, "I am not in government to make money; I am not in government for fame. I am in government to serve. The youths are the reasons why I am in government. If I cannot serve you, I will quit."

He added: "The issues of better government, proper governance and transparency are what we are emphasising. When we have younger people who can use technology in government, we will have transparency and accountability, which informed my decision to have many younger people working for my government.

"For things to be working in Nigeria there are structural challenges that we must fix. Let us not gloss over the cracks. Let us go to the foundation and begin to fix the conditions because the cracks are expanding so wide."

Obaseki continued: "In a democracy, you need an institution that will ensure law and order and that is why we have the security agencies.

"Our security arrangement in the country must reflect our federal system as I can't be a governor of a state and not able to hire and fire my Commissioner of Police, but #ENDSARS protests have helped us start the process."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.