Nigeria: I'm in Govt to Serve, Not for Money, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said politicians must begin to prioritise the vehicle of governance to benefit the people, adding that political leaders must remain selfless for Nigeria to attain its full potential.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Obaseki said he was not in government to be famous or make money at the expense of ensuring development that will benefit the people.

The governor noted that there was need for a mechanism to be put in place to ensure transparency in government, noting, "Only few persons in government are held accountable for their decisions in government."

According to him, "I am not in government to make money; I am not in government for fame. I am in government to serve. The youths are the reasons why I am in government. If I cannot serve you, I will quit."

He added: "The issues of better government, proper governance and transparency are what we are emphasising. When we have younger people who can use technology in government, we will have transparency and accountability, which informed my decision to have many younger people working for my government.

"For things to be working in Nigeria there are structural challenges that we must fix. Let us not gloss over the cracks. Let us go to the foundation and begin to fix the conditions because the cracks are expanding so wide."

Obaseki continued: "In a democracy, you need an institution that will ensure law and order and that is why we have the security agencies.

"Our security arrangement in the country must reflect our federal system as I can't be a governor of a state and not able to hire and fire my Commissioner of Police, but #ENDSARS protests have helped us start the process."