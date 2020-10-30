Nigeria: Ganduje Reappoints Official Sacked for 'Celebrating' Abba Kyari's Death

Barely six monthly after the Kano State ex-commissioner for works and infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, was sacked over his controversial comments on Abba Kyari's death, he has been re-appointed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Uba Abdullahi, spokesperson, office of the secretary to the state government, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Magaji was reappointed as chairman, project committee on industrialisation and pipelines.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Ganduje fired Mr Magaji after he appeared to be celebrating the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff.

Mr Kyari died April in Lagos of coronavirus complications and he was buried in Abuja.

Mr Magaji, on his Facebook page then wrote, "It's very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future!

"Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected... One person, just one person can set a dangerous precedence!

"When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people!

"I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in... The fact, however, is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around," Mr Magaji had posted.

In a statement, Kano's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, had said Mr Magaji's removal was as a result of "unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari."

The governor also said, "the action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise."

Re-engaged

The Kano State Government is yet to officially issue a statement as regards the new appointment.

But Mr Magaji is already celebrating the new appointment.

"It is indeed a great honour and opportunity to serve Kano for the second time under the leadership of his Excellency Dr. A. U. Ganduje, also another chance to contribute from your wealth of experience to make Kano - Nigeria great again," the official shared on Facebook.