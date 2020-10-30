Nigeria: Lagos Govt Approves Full Reopening of Schools

29 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos state government on Thursday approved the re-opening of private and public schools for all classes in the state.

In a statement released by Kayode Abayomi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, schools can resume from Monday, November 2, while boarders can resume on November 1.

Schools in Lagos state having been shut for six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic were shut for the second time on October 19 following the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state. Hoodlums hijacked the protests and unleashed mayhem in the state. Last month, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the resumption of only JS 3 and SS2 classes.

Reviewing the resumption of schools, Folasade Adefisayo, the Commissioner for Education, said 2020 has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have led to frequent closure of schools for the safety of the children.

"We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority," she said.

"We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term."

The commissioner advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously to recover the lost period in the academic calendar.

Teachers are also encouraged to deliver quality teaching that will help the students recover the lost period.

