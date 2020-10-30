Nigeria: How Two Police Officers Were Killed During Ebonyi #EndSARS Protest - Official

29 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Suspected hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protesters in Ebonyi have allegedly murdered a police inspector, Egu Omini, and cut off his manhood, the police said.

The hoodlums also snatched his AK-47 rifle after attacking a police station in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku, disclosed this in a statement issued to reporters by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, in Abakaliki on Thursday.

The commissioner said the hoodlums regrouped in their large numbers on Monday, October 26 and reinvaded the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, for the second time, setting the station ablaze including police patrol vehicles.

"Exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property seen within the station were burnt; they shot sporadically at the policemen, and as a result gruesomely murdered Insp. Egu Omini, cut off his private part and snatched his AK-47 riffle.

"On October 21, the first of the protest in the state, two policemen, Paul Akpu and PC Ali Samson sustained bullet injuries and two days later one of the victims, Akpu died while on admission at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

"The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpiriKpiri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, Fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms.

"On Wednesday 28/10/2020 at about 4am, the hoodlums again stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, vandalized the building, burnt two vehicles and Exhibit motorcycles.

"They shot and wounded One Insp. Okewu Sunday and snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital," the statement said.

