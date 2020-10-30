Botswana: Tennis Tournament for Selebi Phikwe

Selebi Phikwe — Selebi Phikwe Junior Tennis Club will host Red, Orange and Green Local Tennis Tournament at Area 1 courts this weekend.

The open tournament will attract players aged between eight and 18 and will run from Friday until Sunday.

In an interview, Botswana Tennis Association president, Oaitse Thipe said they were happy to hold such a tournament in Selebi Phikwe.

He said COVID-19 protocols would be adhered to, as such, only a maximum of 50 players would be allowed to participate.

He urged Selebi Phikwe community to register their children to participate in the tournament by paying a P100 registration fee.

Thipe added that the objective of the tournament was to identify and nurture young people's talent and also to promote the sport.

He said sport was crucial in bringing about developments, adding that nations that were doing well in sport tend to prosper more than those that were struggling in sport.

Furthermore, he encouraged young people to play any sport of their choice to help exercise their body, mind and also to fight conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases and other health conditions.

The tournament will be played in four categories, under eight, 10, 12 and 14.

"At the end of the tournament, we will have awards ceremony where we will award those who performed outstandingly in the tournament," he said.

The tournament is sponsored by Rhodes Distributors and will provide energy drinks, snacks and water.

Thipe called on private sector to join hands with association, adding that sports had potential to contribute immensely to country's development.

Source : BOPA