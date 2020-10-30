Eritrea: Mawlid Al-Nabi Celebrated Nation Wide

29 October 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mawlid al-Nabi was celebrated across the nation today, 29 October. Virtual Format Celebrations at Asmara's Grand Mosque Al- Khulafae Al-Rashid this morning was broadcast live for two hours on Eri-TV, Dimtsi Hafash, Radio Numa and Radio Zara.

Mr. Mohammed-Seid Beshir, chairman of the Awkaf in Asmara, gave briefing on the historical background of the celebration.

In his spiritual message, Acting Mufti Sheikh Salim Ibrahim on his part wishing a happy Mawlid, thanked all institutions involved and urged for patience and resilience to maintain Eritrea's commendable track record of controlling COVID-19.

The Mawlid al-Nabi celebration was highlighted by spiritual performances conducted by the sheiks, spiritual teachers and students.

