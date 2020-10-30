Botswana: Tubu Farmer Exploits Water Streams

29 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Tubu — Arable farming has always characterised the life style of an ordinary Motswana, particularly in rural areas.

This type of farming, which many still rely on for a living, means that only crops are grown and used as per the farmer's needs.

Though the country has not yet received sufficient rains, some Batswana, who predominantly depend and have hopes of a better livelihood on arable farming, have already started ploughing their fields.

Ms Lethopamang Moruru of Tubu fields, in the periphery of Gumare village, is one of the farmers who started ploughing as early as August and crops, specifically maize, are now mature.

The 54 -year-old farmer said in an interview that the technique, which has been practiced for many years, was to plough along the streams of water from the Okavango Delta.

"We do this yearly after the water has passed because the soil would be humid and fertile. So we do not need to wait for the rainy season to plough. We only need the first rains to boost the growth of our plants," she said.

Ms Moruru said looking at the rate at which her crops were growing, by December, the maize would be ready for sale.

"The trick is to sell during the time when many do not have the product, unlike during harvest season around March, when the market is congested. This has worked for me for many years," she said.

She however complained about the continued excessive damage caused by elephants in Ngamiland, something she said was a setback for many farmers.

Okavango sub-district crop production officer, Mr Onne Monamisi recommended the method of ploughing along the watercourses, noting that it yielded normal crops, just like ploughing during the rainy season.

He said plants needed a slightly sloping and fertile land with balanced moisture to grow.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

