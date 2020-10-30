Rwanda: Forward Ishimwe Faces APR Suspension

29 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR forward Kevin Ishimwe has been suspended by the club until further notice, allegedly for misconduct in training.

The 25-year-old was expelled from the team's residential camp in Shyorongi, Rulindo District, on Wednesday.

Times Sport understands that the player was unhappy and reacted angrily to head coach Adil Erradi when he was subbed in a training match between two APR sides at Shyorongi artificial turf on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement released on Thursday, APR said that "Ishimwe is suspended indefinitely until the management takes the final decision (sanctions) for his misconduct."

Ishimwe joined APR from AS Kigali on a two-year deal in September 2019. He also previously played for Rayon Sports.

Rwanda Premier League champions APR have been in camp for the past four weeks as they prepare for their 2020/21 Caf Champions League, which gets underway next month.

