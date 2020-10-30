Ghana: Book On Covid-19 Launched

A book titled, "Demystifying Coronavirus Plague", which gives a political, religious, and scientific insight into COVID-19, has been launched in Accra.

The book is expected to be a study document to all sections of society.

It also talks about the church and COVID-19; Understanding the times we are living in now; the writer's vision on COVID-19; Women as frontliners in the fight against the disease.

Authored by the President of the International Clergy Association and the General Overseer of the Miracle Rock Church International, Bishop Dr Charles Abban, the 188-page book details the "bolts and nuts" of the COVID-19 pandemic, and why key stakeholders needed to come together and work with unity to help curb the spread.

The book was forwarded by Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang.

Reviewing the book at the launch in Accra, President of the Maranatha University College, Professor Reverend Samuel Deegbe described the book as timely and purposefully for the world and the church.

He said the seven-chapter book, talked about types of coronavirus in the world; what the Bible says about COVID-19.

He highlighted how the author skillfully tackled potential issues relating to politics, religion, and science in such a manner to enable holistic thought and analysis of the pandemic to the world.

"Demystifying Coronavirus Plague; a political, religious and scientific insight of COVID-19" is a masterpiece to read for different purposes; for information, awareness, and education for all classes of people, including civil society, students, health professionals, and policy makers," he added.

He further stated that the book was presented in a way that brought useful answers to some key questions and presents a platform for engaging and training the next generation of public health professionals".

Speaking about the book, the author, Bishop Abban said he was inspired to write the book to serve as an educational, informational, awareness, and inspirational research material, which could be studied, as well as help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want the general public, researchers, and other organisations to have information and go into it to see what women are doing in the fight against COVID-19," he stated.

Bishop Abban said the book also emphasised the need for political leaders, religious leaders, the scientific and research people, as well as health workers to come together, to bring down COVID-19.

Copies of the book, he said, could be obtained from the Rock Hospital and the Miracle Rock Church International, all in Accra as well as other major bookshops.