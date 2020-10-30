Ghana: Police Invite NPP, NDC Parliamentary Candidates for Odododiodoo Over Violent Clashes

29 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police have invited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Odododiodoo constituency, Edward Nii Lante Vanderpuijie, and that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nii Lante Bannerman, to assist in investigations.

Mr Nii Lante Vanderpuijie, who is also incumbent MP for Odododiodoo, and Nii Lante Bannerman, are expected to assist the police in investigations, following a clash between supporters of the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC, at James Town, last Sunday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said the suspect (name withheld), who was seen in a video brandishing a gun during the confrontation, has been arrested by the police to assist investigations.

DSP Tenge stated that the two persons arrested earlier have been arraigned before court in Accra.

The Ghanaian Times in its Monday, October 26, 2020, issue reported that supporters of the NPP and the NDC attacked each other at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency, leaving a number of them injured.

The incident occurred on the Atta Mills highway, at a junction called 'One way,' on Sunday morning.

Videos, which emerged on social media about the clash showed supporters in attires of both parties and other party paraphernalia throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other on the street.

The immediate cause of the incident is yet to be known, but police source said both parties had filed complaints following the incident on Sunday morning.

The Odododiodoo constituency has been identified by the Ghana Police Service as one of the hotspot zones, prone to electoral violence in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the December 7 national elections.

In a recent assessment, the police identified 50 flashpoints in the constituency, making it one of the two highest hotspot constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, aside Ayawaso Central.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.