Ghana: Vodafone Sponsors Otumfuo At 70 Golf Tournament

Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, sponsored the Otumfuo at 70 Invitational Golf tournament that was held on Saturday at the Royal Golf Club (RGC) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The one-day golf event, which was organised by the RGC to commemorate the 70th birthday of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, brought together selected high profile golfers across the country to compete in age-related categories.

The tournament commenced with a teeing-off team comprising His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, Sir Sam Jonah, Nana Bi Kusi Appiah, Manso Nkwantahene and MrGaby Moughanie, RGCK Management member.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, expressed Vodafone's commitment to supporting the advancement and development of Asanteman.

"We are excited to be associated with the Otumfuo at 70 Invitational Golf Tournament. We have had a fruitful relationship with His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire people of Asanteman for all these years and we deem this a great privilege. We are an organization that constantly seek to develop and nurture fruitful relationships with our customers and stakeholders.

"This prestigious tournament offers us an enviable platform to engage and deliver an enhanced brand experience for our customers whilst we build lasting business relationships as we interact in an informal setting."

MrsObo-Nai congratulated and expressed warm birthday wishes to His Royal Majesty, commending him for the exemplary leadership in promoting development in the region, especially in health and education.

At the end of the tournament, Emmanuel Coffie from the Royal Golf Club emerged as the overall winner and winner of the Group C category (35 to 49 years). Margaret Oduro, also from the Royal Golf Club, won the Group A category (60 years and above). Prof Bernard Kofi Baiden completed a total sweep by Royal Golf Club by winning the middle category, Group B (50 to 59years).

The tournament ended with a colourful celebratory awards dinner at the Golden Tulip Hotel in honour of Otumfuo's 70th birthday celebration.