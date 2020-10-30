Ghana: Man Arrested By for Swindling 50 Victims of Cars

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the police for swindling more than 50 people of vehicles, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Prince Arthur, who is part of a syndicate that allegedly sells cars (at a cost between GH¢33 and GH¢40) to victims, is in the custody of the police, assisting in investigations.

Members of the syndicate, posted pictures of vehicles on online platforms, and put trackers on cars bought by customers.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia, who confirmed the story, said the gang trailed their victims, and when they parked their cars, they (gang) drove them away using spare keys.

She said Arthur was arrested by the Odorkor police, following complaints by victims, adding that the group also posed as landlords and accommodation agents, and defraud victims of money.

DSP Tenge urged persons who have fallen victim to such scam to report to the police, and appealed to potential car buyers to be diligent in their transactions.

In another development, she said the police commenced investigation into an AK 47 and a pump action gun with 47 rounds of live ammunition in two magazines, they received from a complainant.

The Police PRO said the firearms, which have been in the possession of complainant since 2016, were allegedly handed over to the police by the complainant in the case,.

She said the police have retrieved the exhibits and commenced investigations into the case.

DSP Tenge said a man (name withheld) has been invited by the police to assist in investigations.