Ghana: Ashaiman FA to Organise Workshop for Grassroot Coaches October 31

29 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Ashaiman FA under the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Saturday, October 31, 2020 organise a development workshop for all coaches under the district at the Ashaiman cluster of schools.

The workshop, which is under the policy of GARFA, is to equip coaches with the basic development skills and techniques.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Tuesday, Chairman of the Ashaiman FA, Mr Raphael Tommy, said his outfit was determined to develop gassroot football in Ashaiman.

"There are a lot of talents at the grass-root level and these talents can't be left to go waste; that is why the FA wants to use the medium to equip coaches with the basic skills and techniques so they push these talents to play at the highest level.

"Our problems at the grassroots is the needed requisite skills to help these talents develop and that is why we have this in line with GARFA and GFA."

