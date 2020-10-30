Ghana: 4 Children Burnt to Death At Amasaman

29 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Four children were burnt to death when fire gutted a six-bedroom house at Fise, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the bodies of the children (names withheld), aged 15, 12, 8, and 7, respectively, have been taken to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times ,in Accra, yesterday.

She said when the police went to the accident scene, they met personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service at Amasaman, who said the fire started at about 5:00 pm and was extinguished at about 3:00pm.

DSP Effia Tenge said three of the six rooms were engulfed by fire, including one occupied by the four children.

She said the fire burnt all personal effects and the four children beyond recognition.

DSP Effia Tenge said information gathered indicated that the mother of the four children left the house for church at about 7:00 pm the previous day, leaving the children in the room.

When contacted the PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer Grade I(DOI)Ellis Okoe Robinson, said investigations into the case were ongoing, and advised parents not to leave children at home unattended to.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

