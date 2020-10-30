South Sudan: Government Delegation for Negotiations Arrive in Juba

Juba — The government delegation, headed by Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, arrived Thursday in Juba to participate in the informal workshop to deliberate on issues posing obstacle for reaching agreement on a declaration of principles with the People's Movement - North, led by Abdul-Aziz Adam Al-Hillo, and breaking the deadlock prior to staring the direct official dialogue.

The delegation was received at Juba Airport by the head of South Sudan mediation, the Advisor Tut Gulwak members of the mediation committee and Sudan Ambassador to Juba, Jamal Malik.

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, said in a press statement at Juba Airport that the main goal of the visit is to complete the peace project that was signed at the beginning of current October in Juba, adding that the workshop that will be launched today (Thursday) in Juba aims to conducting an informal discussion that brings together various groups of Sudanese people belonging to different political schools and ideologies on issues that represent an obstacle to achieve a declaration of principles agreement with the People's Movement - north, led by Abdul-Aziz Adam Al-Hillo.

He expressed his hope that this workshop will be fruitful and provide an opportunity to hear most of the opinions of various backgrounds on the issues relates to the nature and construction of the state.

Al-Taayeshi has pointed to the arrangements currently underway in Khartoum to receive the leaders of the armed struggle movements who signed the Juba peace agreement, indicating that part of the arrangements that will be completed during this visit for the arrival of all leaders of the parties to the peace process to Khartoum, as the peace agreement schedules have entered into force.

He stated that the most important stage in the implementation of the Juba peace agreement is the issuance of decrees on appointment of new members to the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers, a matter which requires the arrival of all leaders of the parties of the peace process in Khartoum.