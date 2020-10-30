South Sudan: Workshop On Relation Between Religion and State Starts in Juba

29 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — An informal workshop on the relation between religion and the state began Thursday evening at the Palm Africa Hotel in Juba between Sudan government delegation, headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and the People's Movement - North delegation, led by the movement's Secretary General Ammar Amoun.

Lt. Gen. Kabbashi explained in a press statement that the workshop comes in response to what was stated in the joint statement signed by Prime Minister and the commander Abdul Aziz Al-Hillo in Addis Ababa to discuss issues not agreed upon in the Declaration of Principles that was signed by the two parties.

Kabbashi said that the government has welcomed the meeting and what was stated in the joint statement that drew up a plan to address the issues included in the statement, indicating that this workshop is held to discuss the issue of the relation between religion and the state, which is one of the topics included in the statement and which is a contentious issue.

The member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council said, "We have also raised the need to discuss the issues of autonomous administration and protection, and the one army, and the cessation of hostilities, which were mentioned in the joint statement and were not agreed upon."

He added that if agreement is reached on these three issues, then a declaration of principles can be agreed upon and signed in preparation for the direct negotiations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

