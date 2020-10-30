Africa: CECAFA U-20 and U-17 AFCON Qualifiers Draw Done

The draw for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers of the Central-East (CECAFA) zone has been carried out in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday (28 October 2020) afternoon.

The U-20 AFCON regional qualifiers will be hosted in Tanzania from 22 November to 6 December 2020, while the U-17 qualifiers will take place in Rwanda from 13 - 28 December 2020, according to the regional football governing body.

The U-17 qualifiers will attract 9 countries divided into three groups. Hosts Rwanda, Eritrea and South Sudan are in group A, while group B includes Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya and group C composes of Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania.

The U-20 qualifiers will see 11 countries competing. Hosts Tanzania has been placed in group A with Somalia, Rwanda and Djibouti, while Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan and Uganda are in group B. Ethiopia plays in group C with Kenya and Sudan.

According to CECAFA, the full fixtures of the two events including the dates and times of all matches will be released soon, after confirmation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).