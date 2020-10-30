Somalia Approves U.S. $671 Million Budget for 2021

29 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali Cabinet meeting approved the government's annual budget for 2021 which includes election expenses and development.

The total budget for 2021 is $ 671.8 million and is divided into three parts, Internal Revenue 260.1 million and Budget Supplement which is 170.9 million, while projects are 240.8 million.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble and agreed on the legitimacy of all decisions made by the Council of Ministers of the Transitional Federal Government, including rules, policies and agreements.

"Today, I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia to approve the Government's 2021 Annual Budget as part of the cost of the upcoming elections in the country," Prime Minister Roble twitted.

The budget focuses on the implementation of the national plan and is allocated 38 million for development which will be spent on related issues.

1. Health

2. Education

3. Prevent floods

4. Justice and the judiciary

5. Reconstruction of roads

6. The Constitution

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.