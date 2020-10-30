Tanzania: Diamond's Manager Babu Tale, Mwana FA Clinch Parliamentary Seats in Tanzania Elections

30 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Diamond Platnumz's manager Shaban Tale Tale alias Babu Tale and bongo flava artiste Hamis Mwinjuma aka Mwana FA are the newest celebrity Members of Parliament.

Babu Tale was declared the new Morogoro South East constituency legislator after he went unopposed while Mwana FA was declared the new Muheza constituency legislator.

Babu Tale became the CCM flagbearer after he beat Tanzania's assistant Agricultural minister Omary Mgumbe, who was the incumbent to clinch the CCM ticket.

Speaking after being declared CCM candisate, Tale had said that if he emerged victorious in the October national election, he would prioritise education, security and construction of roads.

Mwana FA, who was vying on the ruling CCM party ticket, floored the opposition Chadema candidate Yosepher Komba, who garnered 12,034 against 47,578 votes.

In August 2020, Mwana FA was among a few lucky CCM members who successfully sought the party's approval from a pool of 10,367 candidates facing off for 264 parliamentary seats.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

