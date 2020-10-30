South Africa: Tito Mboweni and Pravin Gordhan Defend R10.5-Billion Bailout for SAA

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Despite protestations by the Finance Minister that the R10.5-billion allocation to SAA is not a 'bailout', it has the hallmarks of undeserved financial assistance. The cash for SAA - or the 'bailout' - will come from deteriorating taxpayer funds.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has defended his decision to throw SAA a R10.5-billion lifeline - a controversial move that will see budgets of crucial service delivery programmes cut to shift taxpayer funds to the bankrupt airline.

Mboweni has insisted that the R10.5-billion allocated to SAA in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, 28 October is "not a bailout" because the funds will bankroll the airline's business rescue process.

"A bailout would have made a huge [cash] injection into SAA. This is not what the budget has done. This is an allocation for the business rescue process," Mboweni told a joint meeting of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts on Thursday, 29 October, a day after tabling the MTBPS.

Mboweni contends that unlike previous bailouts to SAA - amounting to roughly R57-billion since 1994 - the latest will set the airline on a path of recovery under a business rescue process. Previous government bailouts have directly funded SAA, helping it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.