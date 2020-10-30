Uganda: Kamuli Independents Refuse to Step Down for NRM Candidates

Losers in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries have declined to stand down for the party flag bearers, saying they want to protect the party from losing to the Opposition.

During reconciliation meetings in Buyende and Kamuli districts on Tuesday, the NRM-leaning Independent candidates said the party flag bearers are not popular.

The talks were led by Uganda's Ambassador to Egypt, Maj James Kinobe, and Mr Godfrey Nyakana, the NRM chairperson for Kampala.

Mr Robert Musoke, the Budiope West MP, who is contesting on Independent ticket after losing to Mr Ibrahim Kyoto in the NRM primaries, warned of the "erratic voting patterns in the area."

"The flag bearer got 30,000, John Bosco Mubiito got 20,000, and I got 18,000 yet we have a strong FDC candidate (Dominic Wakabi), who gets around 22,000; so when we leave the flag bearer to him or when we combine, does he and party see our advantage as Independents?" he said.

Ms Elizabeth Wanyana, a loser in the NRM primaries for the Kamuli Municipality MP seat, pointed out unfulfilled promises by the party to those who stood down for party flag bearers. "After Hajjat Watongola went through, our pledge has never been fulfilled to date, which has forced us to stand against her and our combined force made her lose the flag," Ms Wanyana said.

Ms Flavia Omondi, the loser in the primaries for Bugabula North MP seat, described reconciliation efforts as late since he cannot rescind his nomination on Independent ticket in the January polls.

"The best solution would have been talking to the candidates before registration," she added.

Maj Kinobe pointed out the need for more reconciliatory talks geared towards resolving the misunderstandings.