Liberia: NEC Begins Second Legal Session in Bassa

The second in a series of Legal Awareness Forums organized by the Legal Section of the National Elections Commission (NEC) takes place today, Friday, 30 October 2020 in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. According to NEC, 150 practitioners from the Ministry of Justice, Judges, Attorneys, District Commissioners, Traditional Leaders, Civil Society Groups, women and youth groups and people with disabilities from eight counties, including Montserrado, Sinoe, Gbarpolu, Bomi, and Grand Cape Mount will attend the two-day Forum.

The NEC Legal Section says the second Legal Awareness Forum is to enhance stakeholders' Understanding of the Legal Electoral Processes for the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Referendum, and the two Representatives By-Elections slated for 8 December 2020.

A statement from the NEC Legal Section Thursday, 29 October says the overriding objectives of the legal discussion in Buchanan includes increasing legal practitioners and electorate's understanding of the basis for conducting elections, sensitizing citizens about pursing non-violent elections and enhancing citizens' participation in the democratic process.

It is also to ensure equitable and increased participation in all aspects of the elections, building confidence in the electoral management body's ability to conduct free, fair and transparent Special Senatorial Election, Referendum and by-elections as well as to provide information of the legal process in election to reduce the number of complaints especially, during post-elections period, the Legal Section's statement concluded.

Recently, the Legal Section of the National Elections Commission hosted 150 participates from Southeast Liberia, including legal practitioners, district commissioners, attorneys, Ministry of Justice Senior officials in the first of a two-day Legal Awareness Forum in Gbarnga City, Bong County under the theme, increasing stakeholders' Understanding of the Legal Electoral Processes for the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Referendum, and the two Representatives By-Elections slated for 8 October 2020.