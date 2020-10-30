Liberia: Weah Hails Ellen's Dedication

29 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Othello B. Garblah

-Expresses best wishes on her birthday

President George Manneh Weah has hailed former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's service and dedication to Liberia and humanity as a whole, extending his heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to her in celebration of her 82nd birthday on 29 October.

"On the occasion marking the 82nd birth anniversary of former President Ellen Johnson Silreaf, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to her, praying that she continues to enjoy God's bountiful blessings," the Executive Mansion quotes President Weah as saying.

"We all recognize the service and dedication President Sirleaf rendered and is still rendering Liberia and humanity as a whole. Her longtime advocacy for democracy in our country gives her global acclaim for which we, Liberians, are all proud," Mr. Weah continues.

He recalls that his predecessor Mrs. Sirleaf served the country at a crucial time--a time the nation, then considered a pariah, was embroiled in a struggle to obtain peace and stability and to reposition itself in the comity of civilized nations.

Mr. Weah took over from Mrs. Sirleaf in January 2018 after he won the 2017 presidential election against the then ruling Unity Party (UP) candidate and former Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai and several other contenders.

"On this day, therefore, I call on all Liberians to own the peace that we now enjoy. Let's remember that peace came at a price that we all paid for through our collective endeavors to ensure our common patrimony remains a place that is safe for future generations," he says.

"[Once] again, let me say, "Happy birthday to Africa's first democratically elected female president," he concludes.

