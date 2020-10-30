Liberia: President Weah Declares October 29 National Youth Day

29 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, October 29, 2020 as National Youth Day to be observed as a Working Holiday throughout Liberia.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the theme for the celebration of the day is "The Role of the Youth in Fighting COVID-19, Sexual and Gender Based Violence and Electoral Violence in Liberia."

The proclamation therefore requests the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all government agencies, as well as all national and international organizations to initiate and organize appropriate programs in observance of the day.

The proclamation notes that the 51st National Youth Day celebration places significant premium on strengthening the call to all youths across Liberia, in recognition of the importance of maintaining sustainable peace and enhancing social cohesion.

It notes that sustaining peace and enhancing social cohesion engenders the platform to discuss the National Youth Policy Act, as well as encourage policy makers, partners and all youth organizations in the country to work towards achieving youth empowerment and employment across the country.

The release furthers that the Government of the Republic of Liberia reaffirms through the Pro - Poor Agenda its commitment to ensuring security through economic empowerment and unimpeded access to youth opportunities across the country, as well as a determination to improve their livelihoods.

In 1969, the Legislature declared through enactment, October 29 of each year to be celebrated as National Youth Day throughout the Republic.

