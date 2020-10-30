Liberia: MFDP Opens Refurbished Staff Cafeteria

29 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A refurbished cafeteria has opened at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, to serve employees and visitors to the Ministry.

Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah Jr., in special remarks at the ceremony termed it as "an act of innovation and vast thinking".

Mr. Tweah said he is glad that employees of the entity will now have somewhere to eat while at work.

He praised the operator of the cafeteria for being innovative, stating that he will give her the support needed for the business growth.

He also indicated that the initiative is good, and urged employees to visit the cafeteria and to eat hygienically.

Mr. Tweahalso thanked the Senior Management Team for accepting the brilliant idea which led to the reopening of the cafeteria, and for providing the space.

He noted that people were sitting on diamonds, but couldn't discover what they have, and with the cafeteria coming into being, the owner put "vision' into use.

He emphasized the need for people to take good care of our health in Africa citing diabetes as one of the major killers. The Minister then advised employees to eat healthy meal always in hygienic places.

For her part, Vicky Jah, operator of the cafeteria, disclosed that a variety of food will be available, and meals prepared will be healthy. "We can assure you of having healthy food, because we have noticed that most people are developing health issues daily. Our foods are boiled and grilled" Vicky Jah said.

She also assured of observing high hygienic standards in the cafeteria.

