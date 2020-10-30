South Africa: Covid-19 Takes Its Toll On the Mental Health of Young People

30 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Coping with the pandemic hasn't been easy. For young people, disruptions to schooling, social interaction and the general pace of life have left many struggling to cope with the stress of the 'new normal' and, according to experts, mental illness is on the rise.

Because of Covid-19, mental health has once again shifted into the spotlight. Research shows that before the pandemic South Africa was already dealing with a high burden of mental health conditions, with roughly a third of the population having experienced a mental health disorder in their lifetime. Depressive disorders are ranked as the fifth-largest cause of disability, with anxiety disorders ranked ninth.

With the onset of the pandemic, the numbers went up. The second wave of results of the National Income Dynamics Study - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM), found that the number of people in SA suffering from depressive symptoms had doubled between 2017 and June 2020, from 12% to 24% of the population.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said their call volumes had more than doubled since lockdown began.

"Before Covid, we were getting about 600 calls per day," said Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag. "We are now getting between...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.