Uganda: Govt Wants Health Facilities Remodeled to Tackle Teenage Pregnancies

Government wants all health facilities remodeled to reduce a surge in teenage pregnancies, especially in Busoga Sub-region, the State Minister of Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku, has said.

Dr Moriku was speaking in Kaliro District on the sidelines of a three-day deliberation on how to end teenage pregnancies.

It was also to celebrate the Post World Contraception Day Youth Dialogue under the theme: 'Let us roll back the teenage pregnancy crisis in Uganda'.

"For now, all health facilities should have adolescent-friendly trained youth corners and facilities because some teenagers may have Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), but can't disclose to health workers," she said.

Dr Moriku further disclosed that she met girls in selected schools in Kaliro District and warned them against getting pregnant, saying they risk the temptation of aborting or becoming malnourished for those who carry the baby up to term.

The United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) notes that teenage pregnancies in Uganda during and post Covid-19 lockdown increased, with Busoga Sub-region having the highest reported cases.

In that regard, Marie Stopes Uganda (MSU) and other implementing partners intend to support Iganga, Luuka, Kaliro, Mayuge, Namutumba, Bugweri and Bugiri, who were all represented by their district health officers (DHOs).

Dr Allan Katamba Semakula, the DHO of the host District (Kaliro), said teenage pregnancies had spiked during the lockdown, with the current rates standing at 28 per cent against the national average of 25 per cent.

"Teenage pregnancy rates in Kaliro are so high that if you move to the corners of the District, you will find a 15-16 year-old mother, a 20-year-old mother-of-three children, a 28-year-old grandmother or 35-year-old grandmother and mother at the same time," Dr Katamba said.

According to Dr Katamba, parents think giving birth to a girl is going to earn them wealth, adding that literacy levels are down, girls aren't empowered to make decisions and are easily 'cornered' during their visits to boreholes or to a chapati stall.

He recalled operating a 15-year-old pregnant girl who reportedly did not know the names of the father of her child or where he lives, suggesting that many girls are mothers to children whose fathers they do not know.

Interventions

Dr Katamba suggested that teenage pregnancies and reproductive health problems are eccentric that everyone has a role to play and urged parents to be at the frontline.

"Political commitment priorities are different; for example, during burials, there are exchange of words while issues that concern the community are not on agenda," he regretted.

Dr Moriku disagreed with the widely-held view that poverty is largely to blame for teenage pregnancies. "It isn't poverty but how you manage resources you have at hand; these can lead you to wealth. The issue is ignorance.

"It is how I empower my boy child to grow onions, look after chicken and get money. We have the resources but are not exposed; there are countries with houses and no land to cultivate. It is how to use those resources that you get out of poverty," she said.

Adding: "If you are sleeping while thinking that the government will make you rich, continue sleeping. This poverty song will not help us," Dr Moriku noted.

Dr Carole Sekimpi, the MSU Country Director, while quoting figures from the Uganda Demographic Health Survey (2015), said 25 per cent of girls had been impregnated or become mothers; however, the trend worsened during lockdown because girls are not at school and parents aren't at home.

Schools were closed in March as one of the ways to combat the spread of Covid-19; however, last month, President Museveni reopened them to candidate classes.

"We applaud the government for reopening schools to candidates but hope all students can return. During Covid-19, girls between the ages of 13 and 14 have gotten pregnant and policies are not clear on how to treat them as they are to be treated as mature women," Dr Sekimpi said.

According to Dr Sekimpi, the monthly number of girls aged under 20 years who are showing up at their outreaches for contraceptives (client visits) has increased from 35,000 in 2019 to 85,000.

While schools reopened for candidate classes on October 15, the Kaliro Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Robert Mulondo, said as of Monday last week, some girls hadn't reported because of pregnancy or have been married off.