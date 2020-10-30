Malawi: Ministry of Health in Cholera Fight Drive

Blantyre — In the middle of Covid- 19 pandemic, Ministry of Health has said it is ready and committed to dealing with Cholera and all related illnesses as the country draws closer to rainy season.

Acting Deputy Director of Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health responsible for Health Education, Mavuto Thomas said this Thursday that the Ministry was ready to handle all emerging issues with seriousness amidst Covid-19.

"Ministry of Health will make sure that all infections are given equal attention, there is no any relaxation from the Ministry," he said.

Thomas added that the Ministry was still promoting all Cholera preventive measures considering that rainy season is closer, adding that "apart from having Covid-19 in the country, we still have other diseases like Tuberculosis, Malaria and Cholera."

The Acting Deputy Director said the Ministry hasn't stopped paying attention to other illness adding that all other illnesses still given equal attention.

He disclosed that soon the Ministry would start the distribution of oral Cholera vaccine to Cholera hotspots as a preparatory measure to contain any possible Cholera outbreak.

"Nsanje, Phalombe Karonga will be given oral Cholera vaccine to make sure those people are well protected from Cholera and our officers are on ground providing health awareness on water, sanitation and hygiene in all communities," Thomas stated.

He urged the public to follow all Cholera preventive measures while being conscious of Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is the responsibility of all Malawians to make sure that they follow all preventive measures for both Covid-19 and Cholera," Thomas hinted.

He said that disease prevention is everyone's responsibility saying that consistence adherence to hand washing and other hygienic practices are key disease prevention.

A resident from Naperi in Blanytre, Alfred Jeke said residents need to take care of the disease as rainy season is nearby.

He said for the past years Blantyre has been a hotspot for Cholera cases and there need to start getting ready now.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the 2018 to 2019 the country registered 26 cases of cholera with 1 death.