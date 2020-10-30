Tanzania: More Chadema Big Names Lost Their Seats

29 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) parliamentary candidates have failed to retain their seats as the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary contestants emerged winners in Tarime Urban and Iringa Urban constituencies.

Election results announced on Thursday show that CCM's Jesca Msambatavangu is the winner after garnering 36,034 votes against Peter Msigwa's 19,331.

Meanwhile, Chadema's Ester Matiko failed to retain her seat after being defeated by CCM candidate Michael Kembeki emerged the winner in Tarime Urban

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.