Tanzania: More Chadema Big Names Lost Their Seats

Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) parliamentary candidates have failed to retain their seats as the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary contestants emerged winners in Tarime Urban and Iringa Urban constituencies.

Election results announced on Thursday show that CCM's Jesca Msambatavangu is the winner after garnering 36,034 votes against Peter Msigwa's 19,331.

Meanwhile, Chadema's Ester Matiko failed to retain her seat after being defeated by CCM candidate Michael Kembeki emerged the winner in Tarime Urban