Zimbabwe: RTG Woos Zim Artists to Sign Up for the Gateway Stream Application

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) is encouraging artistes in Zimbabwe to enter into a Music Partnership Agreement allowing them to derive benefits from the online Gateway Stream Music application.

The online music streaming application due for launch in December this year offers a platform through which various artistes, agents, record labels and promoters can record, publish, stream, sell, share or market their music through a customised and personalised platform.

Speaking during the Gateway Stream Music Empowerment Workshop held in Harare Thursday, RTG Head of Business Information Systems Taremeredzwa Chipepera said artistes stood to enjoy flexible benefits under the agreement.

"The artiste owns the copyright, publishing rights and all other related rights in and to certain songs, music videos as well as various and any other works of art over which the artiste may hold copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights among other benefits," he said.

For such records made and distributed, Gateway Stream shall withhold a commission of 20% of the marked retail selling price of all work purchased on the platform.

The new app will complement the main Gateway Stream Application which consists of four Sub-Apps; Hotels, Homes and boats, Restaurants and online room auctions; all of which enabled users to book and pay for the four services.

"To date 16 000 hotel rooms listed from 16 Africa countries are captured on the application. This is on top of 3 000 plus product lines for online shopping and 965 partner vehicles," Chipepera added.

The Gateway Stream super-app consisted of nine Sub-Apps as far back as 2018 with the addition of holiday packages, Book a ride (taxi-hailing service) online, and events and venues.