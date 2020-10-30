Liberia: President Weah to Break Ground for 200 Housing Units in Nimba and Bong

27 October 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will mid-November this year break ground for the construction of 200 pro-poor housing units in Nimba and Bong Counties.

As an intervention under the president's nationwide drive to provide modern homes to less fortunate citizens, the two counties are expected to benefit from an initial 100 housing units each.

Two weeks following the groundbreaking ceremonies, the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) will immediately commence the construction of the 200 units at the cost of Three Million United States Dollars.

Funding for the projects is already secured.

The projects are expected to provide temporary employment for skilled and unskilled residents of communities targeted.

