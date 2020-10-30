South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 721,770 Cases of Covid-19

29 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 721 770 with 2 056 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 53 COVID-19 related deaths today: 37 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 5 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu Natal, and 2 from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 164. Of the 53 deaths reported today, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 from the Free State, 7 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 649 935 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

