Tanzania: Majaliwa Receives MP's Official Identification Certificate

RUANGWA Constituency Member of Parliament-elect and Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has received a certificate of official identification as the area sole Member of Parliament sailing unopposed.

He received the certificate from the Ruangwa Constituency Returning Officer Mr Frank Chonya at Ruangwa District Council offices.

Addressing the community after receiving the certificate, Mr Majaliwa thanked God for His protection throughout the campaign period for about two months, to the announcement of results.

Accompanied by his wife, Mary Majaliwa, Premier Majaliwa said that he was especially grateful to the political parties in the district for trusting him and valuing development.

"I do not hesitate to say that political parties have continued to value the development of our district. In this regard, I would like to say that we have put the development of our district at the forefront," he remarked as he expressed his gratitude.

Mr Majaliwa commented that, sailing through unopposed and receiving the certificate that officially recognises him as a legislator was a strong indication that people in the constituency have strong faith in him.

"I have completed my 2015-2020 term; you have been patient with me, supported me and helped me to do my job well. I thank all the leaders and citizens of Ruangwa for the contribution that enabled Ruangwa to make good progress. "There are many things that have been done in the past five years, and there are many that are to be done such as distributing electricity and water to rural areas. I promise to work with you in achieving the goals set by the CCM Election Manifesto," he said.

Equally, he congratulated all the winning councillors in all the 22 wards and promised to work with them in building Ruangwa constituency.

Earlier, speaking before handing over the certificate to Ruangwa Constituency MP-elect, Ruangwa Returning Officer Mr Frank Chonya said the 22 wards had 106,043 registered voters and 311 polling stations.

He said the parties that participated in the elections are CCM, ACT Wazalendo, CUF and Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

"Before the election, CCM candidates from seven wards had passed unopposed. After the election CCM won 12 wards, ACT two wards and CUF one ward," he mentioned.