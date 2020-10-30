Zimbabwe: Henrietta Rushwaya Suspended

Embattled Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya has been suspended to allow investigations to take place in a gold smuggling case she is facing.

Rushwaya was apprehended at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle six kilograms of gold to Dubai on Monday, a case which has opened a pandora's box on corruption in the country.

She is currently being held in police custody after the court denied her bail yesterday.

However, ZMF announced that Rushwaya will be suspended for putting the organisation's name in disrepute.

She has since been replaced by Marufu Sithole, who assumes the presidency on acting basis immediately.

The ZMF management board, which consists members of the national executive, the council and regional representatives convened a meeting on Thursday afternoon in Gweru and suspended Rushwaya.