Liberia: President Weah Mourns Minister Nyenpan - Says His Death Is 'A Great Loss to His Family and the Nation'

30 October 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed deepest sadness and grief over the death of Public Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan.

Minister Nyenpan had been undergoing treatment in Accra, Ghana following a stroke he suffered in early September. He died on Friday, October 30, 2020.

President Weah said the deceased minister will be remembered for his humility, family values, love for country and strong work ethics, which resulted in the development of many rundown infrastructure in the country.

For his dedication and service to country, the Minister received a special plaudit from the President last year as a mark of encouragement.

His death has created a deep void in the cabinet; but will also personally impact the Liberian Leader who had come to regard the Minister as a friend and brother.

The President extends his profound sympathy to the family of the bereaved, praying that they take solace in the Lord during this trying time for them.

