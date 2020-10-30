Zimbabwe: Anti-Graft Blitz Nets Gold Dealer

THE Special Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday arrested gold dealer David Crosby who is allegedly connected to the high profile case involving Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira.

Crosby, who is expected to appear in court today, is facing charges of defeating the course of justice and conspiracy to committee criminal abuse of office after, he took a cell-phone to a police station in Mutare through which Charumbira instructed the police to release an inmate and gold that had been taken as exhibit.

Head of SACU Mr Thabani Mpofu yesterday confirmed the arrest of Mr Crosby.

"Yes I can confirm that he is in custody, he will appear in court tomorrow (today).

Allegations against Charumbira are that he interfered with a case where police in Mutare had arrested David Mucheche for illegally possessing 1,3kg of gold.

It is the State's case that in June 2019 at around 5am, Detective Constable Mashange, Detective Constable Chada and Detective Constable Mahere arrested Mucheche at house number 10 Blessblock, Murambi in Mutare for violating the Gold Trade Act since he was found with the precious metal without a trading licence.

The police officers took Mucheche to Mutare Central Police Station where they briefed the Officer-in-Charge Detective Inspector Felix Muchaka.

In the middle of the briefing, it is alleged that Cosby stormed into Detective Insp Muchaka's office and handed him a phone which had Charumbira on the opposite end of the line.