Zimbabwe: Cops Hunt Woman Who Kidnapped Child

30 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

POLICE are looking for a Harare woman who allegedly kidnapped a child at Montagu Spar, in the Avenues area, last week.

The mother of the missing child, identified as Shani Charamanda (30) was on her way from Parirenyatwa Hospital when she met the unidentified woman who offered to accompany her to Montagu Spar.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Upon arrival at Montagu, she gave her daughter to the unidentified woman while she went into the supermarket," he said.

"She came out of the shop 15 minutes later, but the woman had disappeared with the child, her wallet containing a Nokia mobile phone, US$2 and $45. The incident happened on October 22, 2020."

Asst Comm Nyathi said Charamanda reported the matter at Milton Park Police Station.

"Police are investigating this case," he said.

"We urge mothers not to leave their children in the custody of strangers. We are appealing to anyone with information, which may lead to the arrest of this woman."

Meanwhile, a man working in his field found a baby girl dumped on top of a hill in Zvimba on

October 15.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigation to find the person who dumped the baby were in progress.

