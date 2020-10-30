Liberia: Pres. Weah to Launch Air Liberia

30 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia launches this Friday, October 30, 2020, its first-ever post-war airline for Liberia called "Lone Star Air (Wings of Liberia)". His Excellency President George M. Weah will do the honors for the launch ceremony scheduled to take place at the Roberts International Airport.

The government acknowledges that the Covid-19 Pandemic has put partial restrictions on borders worldwide, which has come at a great loss to players in the aviation industry. But it said that Liberia, through this bold initiative by President George M. Weah, is taking the opportunity to tap into some good fortune by ensuring it becomes a significant player in the aviation space, especially in the sub-region.

It is envisaged that the launch of the new airline by the government will lead to the realization of making Liberia a destination of choice and an aviation hub in the region. The colorful ceremony will be held at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, and with much excitement and enthusiasm.

Expected to join the Liberian Leader are a full complement of government officials and members of the international community, as well as business partners.

The ceremony is expected to start at 10AM.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

