Liberia: EU Spotlight Initiatives Curriculum Validation Workshop

30 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A two-day validation workshop was conducted from October 26 - 27, 2020 under the EU Spotlight Initiative Projects. The validation workshop focused on gaps identified in the Training Curricula and other tools of justice and Security Agencies including the Bureau of Corrections BCR); the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA); the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS); and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The gaps identified related to the topics of Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and Harmful Practices (HP); i.e. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The workshop was attended by approximately 25 participants from the said agencies.

The workshop was another step aimed at preventing gender-based violence against women and girls, a core value of the partners.

The workshop was facilitated by the Consultant, Cllr. Frances Johnson Allison, CEO of the Johnson, Allison & Associates, Inc.

It forms part of the European Union in Liberia funded #globalspotlight Initiative. This joint project is being implemented by the One UN in Liberia through agencies like UN Women Liberia, Unicef Liberia, UNFPA Liberia, and UNDP Liberia.

