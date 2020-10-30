Liberia: VP Jewel Returns to Liberia - Says She's Physically Fit and Ready to Discharge Her Duties

press release

Monrovia — The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor last evening Oct. 28,2020, returned to the country after her successful recovery from COVID 19.

It can be recalled that Madam Vice President was flown to Accra, Ghana on an emergency flight on August 11, 2020 when she suffered respiratory complications as a result of COVID 19.

Medical diagnostics suggest that the Vice President was placed in intensive care for about 35 days under critical observations.

According to a release from the Office of the Vice President, Madam Vice President upon her return, headed directly to the Restoration Baptist Church where she worshipped and gave thanks to God for her recovery.

She also expressed gratitude to Liberians home and abroad who prayed for her recovery. Madam Howard-Taylor asserted that she is physically fit and ready to discharge her constitutional duties and responsibilities bequeathed by the Liberian people.

She singled out the Government of Liberia for the support while she was away and expressed optimism that her return will inject new dynamism and energy to the governance process.