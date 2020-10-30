Liberia: Public Works Minister Mabutu Nyenpan Dead, Weeks After Massive Stroke

30 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Nearly two months after suffering a massive stroke, Public Works Minister Mabutu Nyenpan has died.

Senior government officials confirmed to FrontPageAfrica early Thursday that the minister died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Minister who was flown to Ghana last month for further treatment, had been listed critical over the last 48 hours and was on life support.

The minister fell off on September 3rd shortly after a meeting with senior administration officials at his office. Minister Nyenpan went into coma before doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center managed to stabilize him after which he was flown to neighboring Ghana for further treatment.

Minister Nyenpan had been undergoing intense treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana over the past two months, .

Ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50% of cases. Of those who survive, about 665 suffer some permanent neurological deficit. Approximately 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital.

Following his stroke, doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center performed multiple procedures and surgery to reduce blood in the minister's brain. After managing to drain the blood to a safe level and stabilize him, President George Manne Weah instructed Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah to make US$150,000 available to fly the minister for further treatment.

A former Senator from Sinoe County, Mr. Nyenpan, 54, was appointed by President Weah in February 2018 and confirmed by the Senate on February 15, 2018 as Minister of Public Works.

Mr. Nyenpan won his seat in the 2005 general elections, running on the ticket of the Alliance for Peace & Democracy (APD).

During his time in the Senate, Mr. Nyenpan served as Co-Chair - Public Works & Rural Development; Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism and was a Member of the Executive; Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs; Maritime; Planning and Economic committees.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.