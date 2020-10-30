Liberia: Public Works Minister Mabutu Nyenpan Dead, Weeks After Massive Stroke

Monrovia — Nearly two months after suffering a massive stroke, Public Works Minister Mabutu Nyenpan has died.

Senior government officials confirmed to FrontPageAfrica early Thursday that the minister died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Minister who was flown to Ghana last month for further treatment, had been listed critical over the last 48 hours and was on life support.

The minister fell off on September 3rd shortly after a meeting with senior administration officials at his office. Minister Nyenpan went into coma before doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center managed to stabilize him after which he was flown to neighboring Ghana for further treatment.

Minister Nyenpan had been undergoing intense treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana over the past two months, .

Ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50% of cases. Of those who survive, about 665 suffer some permanent neurological deficit. Approximately 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital.

Following his stroke, doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center performed multiple procedures and surgery to reduce blood in the minister's brain. After managing to drain the blood to a safe level and stabilize him, President George Manne Weah instructed Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah to make US$150,000 available to fly the minister for further treatment.

A former Senator from Sinoe County, Mr. Nyenpan, 54, was appointed by President Weah in February 2018 and confirmed by the Senate on February 15, 2018 as Minister of Public Works.

Mr. Nyenpan won his seat in the 2005 general elections, running on the ticket of the Alliance for Peace & Democracy (APD).

During his time in the Senate, Mr. Nyenpan served as Co-Chair - Public Works & Rural Development; Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism and was a Member of the Executive; Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs; Maritime; Planning and Economic committees.