Kenya: Professor Jay Loses Seat in Tanzanian Elections

30 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule popularly known as Professor Jay has lost his parliamentary seat after being beaten by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate Dennis Lazaro.

According to Tanzania blog Bongofive, Dennis Lazaro garnered 31,411 votes while Professor Jay got 17,375 votes making the latter the new Mikumi constituency legislator.

44-year-old musician-turned politician had served as Mikumi MP for the past five years.

Wednesday elections in Tanzania have led to rising tension and have been marred by accusations of massive electoral fraud.

Presidential candidate vying on the opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) ticket Tundu Lissu has rejected the presidential poll results.

Lissu argued that the figures being announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) cannot be verified and were tilted to favour president John Pombe Magufuli, who ran under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Professor Jay contested for the seat for the first time in 2015 vying on the opposition Chadema ticket and won with a total of 32,259 votes.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.