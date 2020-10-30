Tanzania: It Is All CCM So Far As Results Trickle in

29 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission began releasing parliamentary election results on Thursday with the opposition losing key seats in what was once regarded as their strongholds.

By noon out of the constituencies that had been announced so far, only one opposition candidate had won a parliamentary seat.

Counting was taking place across Tanzania and its semi-autonomous archipelago Zanzibar where CCM continued to register huge victories in the constituencies.

In Mbeya Tulia Ackson beat the incumbent Joseph Mbilinyi whereas Chadema national Chairman became the first high profile opposition casualty after he lost his Hai seat to CCM.

CCM has after 25 years taken Moshi urban constituency after Priscus Tarimo won the municipality with 31,169 votes whereas karatu which was another longtime opposition strong hold has also fallen to the ruling party. Karatu had been in the hands of the opposition for 20 years.

In Handeni, Reuben Kwagilwa beat CUF's Sonia Magogo after scoring 15241 votes against 6,713, whereas Same East and West now all belong to CCM after winning MP seat plus all the 34 wards.

In Serengeti, CCM's Amsabi beat Chadema's Catherine Ruge whereas in Shinyanga Urban Patrobas Katambi was declared winner on CCM ticket, the party has also won all the wards.

In Njombe Urban, CCM's Deo Mwanyika carried the day. CCM also has 28 other MPs who were unopposed.

In Buchosa, Sengerema, Ilemela and Nyamagana the ruling party has won all the wards. In Tarime Urban which was another opposition stronghold all seats have gone to Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Esther Bulaya has also lost the seat.

In Bumbuli after winning 8 seats unopposed, CCM has won all the remaining 10 seats.

Meanwhile in Zanzibar the race for the House of Representatives is in CCM's favour after 20 CCM candidates won the race.

More to follow............

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.