Tanzania: Simba Sack Officials in Revamp Bid

THE Mainland champions Simba SC have said that it will strengthen its technical bench, after breaching contracts with top technical officials in the wake of recent back to back league defeats.

Simba, who seem to be under-pressure of success after a huge investment made by billionaire Mohammed Dewji, alias 'Mo", have parted ways by mutual consent with goalkeeper's coach, Muharami Mohamed and the team's manager, Patrick Rweyemamu.

It was confirmed yesterday in a club statement, the duo's replacement will be announced soon.

"We thank them for their services and wish them all the best in their future endeavours," said Anorld Kashembe, Simba SC's Chief Operations Officer.

Their breaching of contracts comes barely after seven Premier league matches, out of which Simba have won four, drew once and lost twice.

Rumours regarding their sacking prevailed since Wednesday before the club came out with the official statement.

Simba have invested heavily in the club management, registering several high profiled local and international players to reinforce the squad for the league and international assignments.

They are also country's flag bearers in CAF Champions League. The multi-million squad seem to be under-pressure as the club management and supporters have a huge expectation of seeing succession of victories.

The poor performance of the team has also put pressure on players, who plead with their fans to stay positive ahead of other matches to come.

The club's captain, John Bocco was recently quoted as saying that Simba club will come back stronger in the forthcoming Mainland Premier League after recently poor results.

Simba lost two matches in a row, being defeated 0-1 by Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting, sparkling speculation that things were not okay within the club.

Bocco as the club captain apologised for the poor results.

"We had bad results in our two previous matches, we promise to our club fans to return to our better form in the coming matches," he said.

Simba will face Mwadui on Saturday at the Uhuru Stadium.

The club's official website, also showed their concern for the poor results and promised to return to their winning spree, after previously winning five consecutive matches without losing to both Prisons and JKT Ruvu Shooting.

" We humbly ask our fans to stand together with us to make everything better again," said the club.

"During a happy time, during a bad time, we stand together as Simba Sports Club,' insisted the club.

As things turned sour to the defending champions, their rivals, Young Africans have had all the reasons to smile after winning crucial points.

The former champions beat KMC 1-0 to close in the gap with league leaders, Azam FC, who succumbed 0-1 to Mtibwa Sugar of Morogoro at the Jamhuri Stadium, though are ahead of Yanga with just two narrow points.

The ice cream makers have garnered 21 points, ending their seven-match unbeaten run. Yanga's Burundian coach, Cedric Kaze will tomorrow lead the club to his third match of reign when they play Biashara United.

The match is predictable to be tough considering to the fact that Yanga will be seeking three crucial points to overtake league leaders, Azam FC, who are not amazed by their defeat to Mtibwa, but promises to beat JKT Tanzania today at their home Chamazi Complex.

Yanga are at the second spot with 19 points followed by Biashara United with 16 points as Simba are fourth with just 13 points. Yanga will also aim at widening a big gap with other title challengers and rivals, Simba.

However, The Jangwani boys should not expect an easy run in the match considering the fact that Biashara United need those three points cling up more on the standings.